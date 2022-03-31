J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $119,000 in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of USX stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

