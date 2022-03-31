J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,000 Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 114,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

