J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,090 VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.11 on Thursday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

