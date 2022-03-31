J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,912. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

