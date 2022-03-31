J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by TheStreet

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

JJSF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,679. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

