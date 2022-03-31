ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

NYSE ITT opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.