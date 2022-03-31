Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

ITI stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

