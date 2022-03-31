Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 3,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

