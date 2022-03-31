Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,200 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 817,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,456.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

