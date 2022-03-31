ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Shares Down 0.7%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.