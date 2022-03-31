iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 664,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 33,918,672 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $22.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

