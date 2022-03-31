iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 335,951 shares.The stock last traded at $161.51 and had previously closed at $160.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

