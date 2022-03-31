iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486,997 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 6.35% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $116,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,894 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 394,598 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,293,000 after purchasing an additional 228,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 50,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,590. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.