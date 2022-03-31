iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 60.2% in March

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,712,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.46.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

