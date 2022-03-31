iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Up 1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 153,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 193,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 124,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period.

