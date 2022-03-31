iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Trading 1.7% Higher

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88. 1,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 76,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Get iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 32.51% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.