IQE (LON:IQE) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IQE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IQE to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 60 ($0.79).

LON IQE traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 33.22 ($0.44). 7,663,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,599. The company has a market capitalization of £267.17 million and a P/E ratio of -333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.34. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

In other IQE news, insider Victoria Hull bought 231,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £73,981.44 ($96,910.45). Also, insider Andrew W. Nelson bought 4,126,817 shares of IQE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £1,485,654.12 ($1,946,101.81).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

