Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,123,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.