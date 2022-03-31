Investors Buy Large Volume of Hilton Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 52,685 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,002% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,780 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $400,946,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

