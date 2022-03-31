Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2022 – Life Time Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

3/15/2022 – Life Time Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

3/14/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LTH traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 3,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75. Life Time Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

