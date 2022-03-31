Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 156,892 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.17.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
