Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 156,892 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

