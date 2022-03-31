Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,811. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $101.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

