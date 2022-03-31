International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

