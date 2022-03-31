International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 727,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $21,672,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,889,000 after buying an additional 264,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 424,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 210,256 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 413,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 126,095 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

