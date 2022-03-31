Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 12,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 6,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

IFSPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

