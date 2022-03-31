InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDCC. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,410,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

