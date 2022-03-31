IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGXT traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 105,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,654. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

About IntelGenx Technologies (Get Rating)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.