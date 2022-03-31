Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.13

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON INSE opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. Inspired has a 1-year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market cap of £151.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

Get Inspired alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Wednesday.

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.