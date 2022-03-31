Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$5,200,104.60 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 101,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.66), for a total transaction of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,909,853.08).

On Friday, December 31st, Richard White sold 87,089 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$59.54 ($44.77), for a total transaction of A$5,185,279.06 ($3,898,706.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

