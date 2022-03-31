Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$5,200,104.60 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 101,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.66), for a total transaction of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,909,853.08).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 31st, Richard White sold 87,089 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$59.54 ($44.77), for a total transaction of A$5,185,279.06 ($3,898,706.06).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
WiseTech Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
