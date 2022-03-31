Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

