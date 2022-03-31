Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,040,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

