Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells 6,298 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.20. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

