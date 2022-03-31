Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells 2,784 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.83. 227,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,815. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

