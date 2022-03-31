Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Sells 4,304 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $17,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40.
Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. IronNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
