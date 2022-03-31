Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $271,381,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

