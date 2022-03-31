Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.
Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $271,381,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
