Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells $908,897.51 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14.

CMC opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

