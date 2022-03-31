Insider Buying: Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Major Shareholder Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00.

BNFT opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

