Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Purchases 406,009 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Campbell bought 406,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$113,682.52 ($85,475.58).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Christopher Campbell bought 73,668 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$19,153.68 ($14,401.26).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Campbell acquired 13,182 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$3,427.32 ($2,576.93).

On Friday, December 31st, Christopher Campbell acquired 258,068 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$69,420.29 ($52,195.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.88.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

