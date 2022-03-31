Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider John Schlederer purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,600.00 ($25,263.16).
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.88.
About Academies Australasia Group (Get Rating)
