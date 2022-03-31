Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.46

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 3094813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.53 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11.
About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)
Further Reading
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.