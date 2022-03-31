Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.43. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Innoviva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

