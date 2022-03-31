Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $207.64. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,983. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a 200 day moving average of $227.99. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

