Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) Short Interest Update

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovate during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Innovate by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovate alerts:

Shares of VATE opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $290.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. Innovate has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.