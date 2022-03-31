Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,900 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 652,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.99. 237,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

