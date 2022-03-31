ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

ING opened at $10.78 on Thursday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,704 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

