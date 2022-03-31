Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.23 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $293.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.53 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $318.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

III stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 447,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $329.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

