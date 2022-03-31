InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

IFRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFRX opened at $2.39 on Thursday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

