Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.