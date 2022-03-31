Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 13,532 shares.The stock last traded at $46.42 and had previously closed at $46.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

