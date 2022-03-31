Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Ian Simm Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Ian Simm sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.67), for a total value of £12,571 ($16,467.12).

Shares of IPX stock opened at GBX 974 ($12.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,166.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 660 ($8.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.